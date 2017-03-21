March 21 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong
demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign
residents part of increase
* BoC's Schembri: supply constraints are causing home prices
to rise relatively rapidly
* BoC's Schembri: high degree of leverage is a
vulnerability; house prices in Toronto, Vancouver have remained
elevated
* BoC's Schembri: risk is that in a severe economic
downturn, most vulnerable households would have difficulty with
debt
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: retail sales data that was
reported today largely consistent with pick-up in growth we're
expecting
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: downside risks could slow down
rate at which we close the output gap; base case still mid-2018
Further coverage:
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)