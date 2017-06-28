BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Bod Australia Ltd
* has signed a distribution agreement with ritchie's supa iga and iga group of stores. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DEFENDER FERLAND MENDY FOR EUR 5 MILLION; HE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUN 30, 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)