BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 Bodhtree Consulting Ltd:
* Says receipt of purchase order for supply of additional bio-metric OFAMOS devices for Digital Mission Mode Project
* Says order worth 94.1 million rupees
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago