May 3 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it has bought back 226.5 million yuan ($32.86 million) worth of A-shares, HK$284.7 million ($36.59 million) worth of B-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and April 30, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qD4IoY

($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7808 Hong Kong dollars)