April 10 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.1 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($260.79 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 2,023–2,208 percent y/y to 2.3-2.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nxpslj ;bit.ly/2oXp7bk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)