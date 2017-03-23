March 23 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans medical centre project in Chengdu with investment of about 6.0 billion yuan ($871.23 million) with partner

* Says unit plans health industry park project in Chengdu with investment about 12.0 billion yuan with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nadmej

