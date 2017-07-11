FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim announces final results from RE-VERSE AD
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 11, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim announces final results from RE-VERSE AD

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations

* Announced final results from RE-VERSE AD

* Study shows that praxbind was able to immediately & completely reverse anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa in patients in emergency situations

* Expected completion of RE-VECTO(™) programme is end of 2018

* There were no serious adverse safety signals related to Praxbind(®) observed in study Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.