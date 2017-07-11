BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim announces final results from RE-VERSE AD

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations
* Announced final results from RE-VERSE AD
* Study shows that praxbind was able to immediately & completely reverse anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa in patients in emergency situations
* Expected completion of RE-VECTO(™) programme is end of 2018
* There were no serious adverse safety signals related to Praxbind(®) observed in study