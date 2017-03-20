March 20 Boehringer Ingelheim:

* Says first patient has been enrolled in PF-ILD (Progressive Fibrosing Interstital Lung Disease) trial

* Boehringer Ingelheim -study investigates efficacy, safety of nintedanib in range of progressive fibrosing lung conditions other than idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Boehringer Ingelheim - in total, 600 patients will be included around world in study Source text for Eikon: