WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Boehringer Ingelheim:
* Says first patient has been enrolled in PF-ILD (Progressive Fibrosing Interstital Lung Disease) trial
* Boehringer Ingelheim -study investigates efficacy, safety of nintedanib in range of progressive fibrosing lung conditions other than idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
* Boehringer Ingelheim - in total, 600 patients will be included around world in study Source text for Eikon:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.