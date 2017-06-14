BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Boehringer Ingelheim:
* Study results confirms that its BI 695501 and Humira have similar efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis
* Boehringer Ingelheim presents Phase III results demonstrating clinical equivalence of adalimumab biosimilar candidate to Humira
* Boehringer Ingelheim - co-primary endpoints at weeks 12 and 24 were met in the Phase III study
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)