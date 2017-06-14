June 14 Boehringer Ingelheim:

* Study results confirms that its BI 695501 and Humira have similar efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis

* Boehringer Ingelheim presents Phase III results demonstrating clinical equivalence of adalimumab biosimilar candidate to Humira

* Boehringer Ingelheim - co-primary endpoints at weeks 12 and 24 were met in the Phase III study