Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Boeing:
* Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
* Boeing - collaboration includes joint exploration of advanced manufacturing techniques, potential future collaboration on commercial airplanes programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.