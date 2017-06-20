WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Boeing Co:
* Boeing, Blue Air announce order for six 737 MAXs
* Boeing - Romanian carrier will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six next-generation 737-800s from Air Lease Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.