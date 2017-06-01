GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Boeing Co:
* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says commercial airplanes continues to be a very strong marketplace - Bernstein Conf
* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says 777X development is right on track - Bernstein Conf
* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg sees defense business strengthening - Bernstein Conf
* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says we're going to be a little lighter on revenue in Q2 - Bernstein Conf
* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says continuing very productive conversations with customers on the 737 MAX-10 - Bernstein Conf Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years