June 1 Boeing Co:

* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says commercial airplanes continues to be a very strong marketplace - Bernstein Conf

* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says 777X development is right on track - Bernstein Conf

* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg sees defense business strengthening - Bernstein Conf

* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says we're going to be a little lighter on revenue in Q2 - Bernstein Conf

* Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says continuing very productive conversations with customers on the 737 MAX-10 - Bernstein Conf