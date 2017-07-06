BRIEF-Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

July 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

* Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before airplane returns to Fedex fleet

* Starting in 2018, new Boeing 777 freighter made for Fedex express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements, flight deck innovations

* Rround of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing​