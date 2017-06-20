WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Japan Investment Adviser Co Ltd :
* Boeing, Japan Investment Adviser announce commitment for 10 737 max 8 airplanes
* Commitment, valued at $1.12 billion at current list prices Source text : (bit.ly/2sPdsO1) Further company coverage: [7172.T BA.N]
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.