METALS-Copper retreats from three-week high ahead of holiday weekend
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
May 2 Boeing Co:
* Boeing says 15 new orders for week through April 30, 2017
* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 included Business Jet / VIP customers for 1 737, SMBC aviation capital for 1 737
* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 also included orders from unidentified customer for 11 737s and two 787s
* Boeing says in changes category reduced 737 orders by 3 for week through April 30, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazilian stocks and currencies rose on Friday as traders hoped for progress on an ambitious reform agenda despite a growing political crisis ensnaring President Michel Temer. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.7 percent but remained far from the two-month peaks seen before the political scandal over bribery allegations broke out last week. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent. Shares of state-controlled power u