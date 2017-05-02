May 2 Boeing Co:

* Boeing says 15 new orders for week through April 30, 2017

* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 included Business Jet / VIP customers for 1 737, SMBC aviation capital for 1 737

* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 also included orders from unidentified customer for 11 737s and two 787s

* Boeing says in changes category reduced 737 orders by 3 for week through April 30, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)