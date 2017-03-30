BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says 57 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 53 737s and four 787s) for the week through March 28, 2017
* Boeing says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 13 and 747 orders by two for the week through March 28, 2017
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018