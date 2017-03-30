March 30 Boeing Co :

* Boeing says 57 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 53 737s and four 787s) for the week through March 28, 2017

* Boeing says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 13 and 747 orders by two for the week through March 28, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1CPj6cX Further company coverage: