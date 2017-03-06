BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president Randy Tinseth at Istat Americas conference.
* Marketing chief says 777x a little ahead of schedule for first delivery in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI