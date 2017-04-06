April 6 Boeing Co :

* Boeing says 88 new orders for week through March 31

* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s) for two 737s

* New orders for through week March 31 also include orders from Indian Navy P-8I for four 737s, UK P-8 for 2 737s, US Navy P-8A Poseidon for 11 737s

* Says new orders for week through March 31 also include orders from Unidentified Customer(s) for 57 737s and eight 777s