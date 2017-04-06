April 6 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says 88 new orders for week through March 31
* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders
from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s)
for two 737s
* New orders for through week March 31 also include orders
from Indian Navy P-8I for four 737s, UK P-8 for 2 737s, US Navy
P-8A Poseidon for 11 737s
* Says new orders for week through March 31 also include
orders from Unidentified Customer(s) for 57 737s and eight 777s
Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX)
