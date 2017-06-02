A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 2 Boeing Co
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned