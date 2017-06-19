WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Boeing
* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name
* Says launched Boeing Analytx
* Boeing - as part of launch, boeing announced five agreements to provide customers with solutions powered by Boeing Analytx
* Boeing - China airlines renewed contract to provide airplane health management's analytics-based predictive alerts on its fleet of 737ng, 747 freighters
* Boeing - Korean air signed an agreement with boeing to provide AHM on its 787 and 777 fleet
* Says turkish Airlines has added jeppesen fatigue risk management and boeing alertness model tools through a new contract
* Boeing - Airbridgecargo signed an agreement to deploy fuel dashboard services across its entire fleet
* Boeing - delta air lines signed a contract to use AHM on its Boeing 717 fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.