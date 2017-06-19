June 19 Boeing

* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name

* Says ‍launched Boeing Analytx​

* Boeing - as part of launch, boeing announced five agreements to provide customers with solutions powered by Boeing Analytx

* Boeing - China airlines renewed contract to provide airplane health management's analytics-based predictive alerts on its fleet of 737ng, 747 freighters

* Boeing - Korean air signed an agreement with boeing to provide AHM on its 787 and 777 fleet

* Says ‍turkish Airlines has added jeppesen fatigue risk management and boeing alertness model tools through a new contract​

* Boeing - Airbridgecargo signed an agreement to deploy fuel dashboard services across its entire fleet

* Boeing - delta air lines signed a contract to use AHM on its Boeing 717 fleet