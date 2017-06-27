BRIEF-Dow and DuPont provide update on merger
* Dow Chemical Co says companies reaffirmed their expectation to close merger in august 2017
June 27 Boeing Co
* Boeing senior VP Fancher to retire after 40 years of service
* Boeing - Scott Fancher, senior vice president of program management, integration and development programs, has announced his intention to retire in sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow Chemical Co says companies reaffirmed their expectation to close merger in august 2017
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, June 28 A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.