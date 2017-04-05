Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Boeing Co :
* Boeing selects Plano, Texas, site for Global Services Headquarters
* Boeing Global Services Headquarters will be located in Legacy West mixed- use development in West Plano
* Has selected a site in Plano, Texas, for headquarters of its new Global Services Business unit, which will be operational in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)