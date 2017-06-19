WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Boeing Co:
* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes
* Boeing - airplanes, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, are valued at approximately $2.5 billion at current list prices
* Boeing - co, Tibet Financial Leasing signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 20 737 max airplanes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.