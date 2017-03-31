March 31 Bofi Holding Inc

* BOFI Holding Inc - provided comments regarding "recent news coverage"

* BOFI Holding Inc - company has received no indication of, and has no knowledge regarding, purported money laundering investigation

* BOFI Holding Inc - BOFI Federal Bank and co "remain in strong regulatory standing with no enforcement actions"

* BOFI Holding - do not foresee any future impact to underlying business as a result of "frivolous allegations" or their current repetition in press

* BOFI Holding - outside law firm advised audit committee that it found no support for allegations set forth in employment complaint by Charles Erhart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: