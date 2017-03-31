March 31 Bofi Holding Inc
* BOFI Holding Inc - provided comments regarding "recent
news coverage"
* BOFI Holding Inc - company has received no indication of,
and has no knowledge regarding, purported money laundering
investigation
* BOFI Holding Inc - BOFI Federal Bank and co "remain in
strong regulatory standing with no enforcement actions"
* BOFI Holding - do not foresee any future impact to
underlying business as a result of "frivolous allegations" or
their current repetition in press
* BOFI Holding - outside law firm advised audit committee
that it found no support for allegations set forth in employment
complaint by Charles Erhart
