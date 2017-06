May 4 Boingo Wireless Inc

* Boingo Wireless reports strong first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $44.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share of $0.22 to $0.14

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $43.5 million to $47.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $45.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $188 million

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.64 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.64 to $0.74

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $185.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S