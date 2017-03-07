March 7 Boingo Wireless Inc
* Boingo Wireless reports strong fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.64 to $0.74
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $39.5 million to $43.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $188 million
* Q1 net loss attributable to common stockholders is
expected to be in range of a net loss of $0.26 to $0.18 per
diluted share.
