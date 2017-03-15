March 15 Boiron SA:

* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($653.52 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 129.7 million euros versus 126.6 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 77.7 million euros versus 73.9 million euros year ago

* FY cash flow 156.2 million euros versus 153.2 million euros year ago

* For 2017, Boiron remains cautious about the evolution of its sales and results

* In 2017, Boiron will continue its investments on the sites of Messimy and the Olmes

* Proposes to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a dividend of 1.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)