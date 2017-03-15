WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Boiron SA:
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($653.52 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 129.7 million euros versus 126.6 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 77.7 million euros versus 73.9 million euros year ago
* FY cash flow 156.2 million euros versus 153.2 million euros year ago
* For 2017, Boiron remains cautious about the evolution of its sales and results
* In 2017, Boiron will continue its investments on the sites of Messimy and the Olmes
* Proposes to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a dividend of 1.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.