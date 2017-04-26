BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Bojangles Inc
* Bojangles’® signs new restaurant development agreement for Washington, D.C. Metro area
* Says multi-unit development agreement with new franchisee MSR Restaurants, LLC of Mitchellville, Maryland
* Bojangles - development agreement is anticipated to result in multiple new Bojangles' restaurants in Washington, D.C. Metro area over next several years
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing