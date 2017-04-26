April 26 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles’® signs new restaurant development agreement for Washington, D.C. Metro area

* Says multi-unit development agreement with new franchisee MSR Restaurants, LLC of Mitchellville, Maryland

* Bojangles - development agreement is anticipated to result in multiple new Bojangles' restaurants in Washington, D.C. Metro area over next several years