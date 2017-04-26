April 26 BOK Financial Corp:

* BOK Financial reports quarterly earnings of $88 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BOK Financial Corp - net interest revenue totaled $201.2 million for Q1 of 2017, up $7.0 million over Q4 of 2016

* BOK Financial Corp - net interest margin was 2.81 percent for q1 of 2017, an increase of 12 basis points over q4 of 2016