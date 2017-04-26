BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 BOK Financial Corp:
* BOK Financial reports quarterly earnings of $88 million
* Q1 earnings per share $1.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BOK Financial Corp - net interest revenue totaled $201.2 million for Q1 of 2017, up $7.0 million over Q4 of 2016
* BOK Financial Corp - net interest margin was 2.81 percent for q1 of 2017, an increase of 12 basis points over q4 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.