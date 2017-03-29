BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier and Cityjet confirm order for four additional CRJ900 aircraft
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft - based on list price of CRJ900 aircraft, order is valued at approximately US $467 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results