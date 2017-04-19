April 19 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx

* Bombardier says "we are eager to sit down with Metrolinx to find a clear path forward"

* Bombardier - is on track to deliver light rail vehicles to support Eglinton Crosstown Expansion