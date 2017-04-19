BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx
* Bombardier says "we are eager to sit down with Metrolinx to find a clear path forward"
* Bombardier - is on track to deliver light rail vehicles to support Eglinton Crosstown Expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results