May 11 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says full year guidance reaffirmed

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman of board effective June 30; Beaudoin will continue to serve as non-executive chairman

* Q1 business aircraft revenue $1.01 billion versus $1.30 billion; Q1 business aircrafts deliveries 29 units versus 31 units last year

* Says order backlog for business aircraft $15.2 billion at Q1-end versus $15.4 billion at Q4-end

* Q1 commercial aircrafts revenue $540 million versus $616 million; Q1 commercial aircrafts deliveries 15 units versus 20 units last year

* Q1 Bombardier Transportation revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.88 billion; Q1 Bombardier Transportation order intakes $2.2 billion versus $1.2 billion last year

* Says order backlog for commercial aircraft was 432 units at Q1-end versus 436 units at Q4-end

* Says order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.9 billion at Q1-end versus $30.1 billion at Q4-end

* Says Global 7000 aircraft is expected to enter into service in the second half of 2018

* Says "significantly ramped-up" C Series aircraft production in Q1 in preparation for acceleration of deliveries in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: