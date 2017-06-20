WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier announces several customer services agreements targeted at enhancing support for crj and q series aircraft operators
* Bombardier - LOT Polish Airlines signs five-year smart parts agreement to provide component management for airline's fleet of Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier - Bombardier expands strategic alliance with gkn aerospace's fokker business to include support for crj series regional jets
* Bombardier - FSTC acquiring q400 aircraft simulator from flightsafety international to provide crew training in india and region
* Bombardier - under ASF agreement, jts will offer aircraft operators heavy maintenance services from facilities located in Halifax, Nova Scotia
* Bombardier - ASF agreement takes effect immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.