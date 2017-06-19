WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Bombardier
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier - based on list price of Q400 aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately US$235 million.
* Says flag carrier of Philippines is expected to take delivery of world's first dual-class, 86-seat q400 aircraft in July 2017
* Bombardier - has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines Inc. for exercise of its seven q400 aircraft purchase rights
* Bombardier - latest rights exercise brings philippine airlines' total firm order to twelve q400 aircraft
* Bombardier - including the latest order, bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 q400 aircraft on firm order
* Bombardier - original order for five firm q400 with purchase rights for an additional seven was previously announced on December 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.