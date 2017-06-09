BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier sells five Q400 aircraft to an undisclosed customer
* Bombardier - based on list price of Q400 aircraft, order is valued at approximately $162 million U.S.
* Bombardier - concluded a firm order for five Q400 aircraft with an undisclosed customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.