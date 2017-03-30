BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Bombardier
* Bombardier to provide 25 additional Twindexx vario double-deck intercity trainsets to Deutsche Bahn
* Bombardier - trainsets consist of 25 Bombardier Traxx locomotives and 124 Bombardier Twindexx vario double-deck intercity cars
* Bombardier - delivery of 25 trainsets is scheduled to start in 2019
* Says order is based upon two framework agreements signed with DB in 2008 and 2013
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018