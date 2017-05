March 3 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier wins contract to provide 70 Flexity trams to Zurich

* Bombardier - base price for vehicles ordered is valued at approximately 300 million Swiss Francs (281 million euro, $296 million us)

* Bombardier - first vehicles will be delivered at end of 2019

* Bombardier - signed contract for delivery of 70 seven-part bombardier flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles on march 2, 2017