UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 3 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier's Chief Executive Officer makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers
* Bombardier's CEO, has requested that bombardier board of directors defer payment of more than half of total planned 2016 compensation
* CEO requested that board defer payment of more than half of total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive officers until 2020
* CEO says "compensation will only be payable if we achieve our performance objectives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.