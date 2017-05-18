May 18 Bon-ton Stores Inc

* Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $2.08 to $2.59

* Q1 loss per share $2.86

* Q1 sales fell 9.3 percent to $536.1 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 8.8 percent

* Bon-Ton Stores says "Q1 results did not meet our expectations due primarily to weak mall traffic trends, unfavorable weather" among other things

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says "We expect to achieve additional cost reductions in fiscal 2017 through rollout of our internal profit improvement initiative"

* Sees FY 2017 comparable sales decrease now ranging from 3.0% to 4.0%, which excludes sales from 53rd week

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures not to exceed $30 million, net of external contributions