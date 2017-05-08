BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Bon-ton Stores Inc:
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization
* Says Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer, has resigned from company effective august 25, 2017
* Says William Tracy, company's current chief operating officer, will be named president and CEO, effective august 25, 2017
Says Kathryn Bufano will remain with company as CEO through a transition period
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.