April 28 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new board of directors

* Bonanza creek energy - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company issued 1.7 million 3-year warrants with a strike price of $71.23 per share

* Bonanza creek energy inc- company's cash balance at emergence was approximately $65 million

* Bonanza creek energy - plans to resume drilling, completion activity around june 1, with intent to operate a one-rig program for remainder of year

