BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 10 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operating outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.91
* Q1 revenue $52.6 million versus $44.2 million
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Q1 production volumes averaged 17.6 mboe per day
* Q1 earnings per share view $-28.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - plans to begin completing four previously drilled, but uncompleted wells later this month
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - upon approval of 2017 capital program by new board of directors, company will provide guidance for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".