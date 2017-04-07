BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 7 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Company expects to emerge from bankruptcy before end of this month
* United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware confirmed third amended plan of reorganization
* Court approved commencement of rights offering that will result in infusion of about $200 million of new liquidity upon emergence from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION