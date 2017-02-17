Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Bonava AB (publ):
* Acquires land and creates neighborhood with 200 housing units in Uppsala
* Has concluded agreement for acquisition of Broccolin Property block from Gillöga AB
* Will assume possession of property on Oct. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.