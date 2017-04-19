New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Bonmarche Holdings Plc:
* Sales for 14 weeks ended April 1, 2017 increased by 2.7 pct against corresponding period in FY16
* 14 weeks store LFL sales decreased by 0.5 pct and online sales increased by 15.2 pct
* Sales for 53 weeks ended April 1, 2017 decreased by 0.5 pct; store LFL sales decreased by 4.3 pct and online sales grew by 2.2 pct
* Trading conditions post-Christmas continued to be challenging
* Expects that pre-exceptional pretax profit for 53 week period ended April 1, 2017 will be slightly above mid-point of 5.0 mln stg to 7.0 mln stg
* Financial position remains sound
* Expect apparel market to remain challenging during coming FY, actively taking measures to improve our proposition to customers
* We remain confident that... successful implementation of our plan will allow us to deliver growth in FY18, despite challenging market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.