Bonny Worldwide Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date is June 15

* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21

* Record date is June 21

* Payment date is July 14

