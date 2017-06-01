BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 1 Bonny Worldwide Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date is June 15
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Record date is June 21
* Payment date is July 14
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.