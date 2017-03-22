March 22 Bonterra Resources Inc

* BONTERRA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY KINROSS GOLD

* ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, KINROSS WILL HOLD ABOUT 9.5% OF CO'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS

* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF COMMON SHARES WILL BE USED FOR EXPLORATION ON CO'S PROPERTIES, FOR GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES

* KINROSS GOLD CORP AGREED TO ACQUIRE, BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT, 14.86 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT PRICE OF $0.35 PER COMMON SHARE