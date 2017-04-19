April 19 Bonterra Energy Corp:

* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.

* Bonterra Energy - facilities are comprised of a $330 million syndicated revolving credit facility, and a $50 million non-syndicated revolving credit facility

* Bonterra Energy Corp - within credit facilities, term loan is revolving to April 30, 2018 with a maturity date of april 30, 2019

* Bonterra Energy Corp - co "has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to continue to execute its business plan"