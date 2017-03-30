BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Bonterra Resources Inc:
* Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend
* Bonterra resources - entered into agreement with Durango Resources by which Bonterra can earn 100% interest in Durango's trove windfall lake property
* Durango will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty in respect of trove property
* Bonterra may purchase 50% of this royalty at any time for $1 million
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018