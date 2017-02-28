Feb 28 Boohoo.Com Plc

* Has delivered a strong trading performance since group's trading update on 10 January

* Expects group revenue growth for year to 28 Feb to be around 50%, ahead of previously guided range of 46% to 48%

* Expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin at top end of previously guided range of 11% to 12%